Bianca Belair says working with former champion in WWE was most nerve-racking moment of her career

Top WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently discussed her experience working with former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis.

Less than a year into her run on WWE's main roster, Belair was being pushed as one of the company's next top stars. A test of her strength came in January 2021 when she was asked to carry the 300-pound star Otis on her back.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the current RAW Women's Champion noted that she was extremely nervous about lifting the powerhouse.

"I was so nervous. Oh my goodness, I was so nervous for that whole entire obstacle course, more nervous than I would have been for a WrestleMania match. Because it’s live TV, I was jumping hurdles, I’m supposed to be the EST. What if I trip? What do I do now? How do I fix this? I can’t do the EST anymore. Having to pick up Otis, I’m like, what?"

She further detailed her emotions before participating in the segment:

"Okay, I know I’m the EST, people come to me with ideas all the time like, you can do it. I’m like, you think I can do that? But it was a thing of like, my adrenaline was just pumping. I’m like, I have to do it. I’m the strongest. This is the way that I have to show that I’m the strongest and I’m new and new on the scene and that was fun. But Otis is not a light guy." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

In the past couple of years, Bianca Belair has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the women's division. Earlier this year, she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to secure the RAW Women's Championship.

Otis' father is a big fan of Bianca Belair

While the Alpha Academy member has many fans worldwide, his biggest and proudest supporter is undoubtedly his father.

This past Father's Day, Otis paid tribute to his dad on social media, during which time he also hilariously revealed that his parent has a crush on Bianca Belair.

"HAPPY FATHER’s DAY DADALU. BLUE COLLAR MAN. “Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work”. His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is @BiancaBelairWWE. To You DAD." (H/T Sportskeeda)

OTIS (#1 GUY) @otiswwe



BLUE COLLAR MAN

“Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work”



His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is



To You DAD 🥃 HAPPY FATHER’s DAY DADALUBLUE COLLAR MAN“Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work”His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is @BiancaBelairWWE To You DAD 🥃 HAPPY FATHER’s DAY DADALU BLUE COLLAR MAN“Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work” His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is @BiancaBelairWWE To You DAD 🥃 https://t.co/vRDdfPzWRf

Since signing for WWE in 2015, Otis has predominantly worked in tag teams with performers like Tucker and Chad Gable. In 2020 however, he shocked the world as he won the Money In The Bank ladder match. Fans will have to wait and see if he embarks on a solo run moving forward.

Where does Bianca Belair rank among the biggest stars in WWE today? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh