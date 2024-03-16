A rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton is "gonna happen," according to wrestling veteran

WWE has been building Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on two different shows in 2024. However, fans could now see them go head to head soon, according to wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan.

Cody Rhodes is currently a member of the RAW roster, but he has the opportunity to dethrone SmackDown’s Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after his second consecutive Royal Rumble win.

Randy Orton tried to do the same earlier this year at the Royal Rumble but has since moved away from the top title picture. Former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan believes that Orton and Rhodes’ paths could meet again soon, as they could have a top rivalry.

Speaking on a recent episode of Tuesday with the Taskmaster, Sullivan noted that there’s enough backstory to make the rivalry successful.

"It's gonna happen," Sullivan confidently said. "They could do a magnificent job of telling the story because remember came in and there were the Legacy? You can bring that in. They started together. Randy accomplished something that Cody hadn't accomplished before him — he became [world] champion. There's a lot of things they can go with, and I happen to think that Randy's fabulous." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes worked together at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. They have a lot of history, and it would be great to see them explore their past in a feud before The Viper calls it a day.

Randy Orton is also feuding with a current WWE champion, just like Cody Rhodes

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes has his eyes firmly set on Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He will also team up with Seth Rollins to compete against The Rock and The Tribal Chief in a high-stakes match on the first night of WrestleMania.

On the other hand, Randy Orton has also gotten himself into a big match for The Show of Shows. His ongoing rivalry with United States Champion Logan Paul has landed him in a Triple Threat Match for the title, with Kevin Owens being the third participant.

Fans will be hoping to see both Rhodes and Orton walk out of WrestleMania 40 with titles around their waists. However, the heels will definitely have something up their sleeves to tackle the might of the babyfaces.

