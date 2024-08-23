"A scared little boy" - Bronson Reed sends a bold message to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on WWE RAW

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman had a brief staredown. On social media, Reed warned Strowman ahead of their match.

For weeks, the Australian star has been wreaking havoc on the Monday Night RAW roster. Several weeks ago, he attacked Seth Rollins and hit him with the Tsunami on multiple occasions. On the latest edition of the red brand, Reed defeated The Miz after previously taking out the latter's tag team partner, R-Truth.

Following Bronson's victory over The Miz, he was confronted by Strowman. On X/Twitter, the former NXT North American Champion warned The Monster Among Men by claiming that the latter is a "scared little boy."

"You can't change who you are at heart. Strowman isn't a monster. He isn't alpha. He's a scared little boy."

Who will emerge victorious in this battle of the giants remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed plans on bullying Braun Strowman

Following Bronson Reed's victory over The Miz and his confrontation with Braun Strowman on WWE RAW, he sent a bold message aimed at the former Universal Champion.

In an exclusive interview with WWE, Reed promised to "bully" Strowman when they cross paths on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

"Braun Strowman, for as big as he is, is just another victim. And behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on, and guess what, Braun? You never grow out of a bully cause a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you. Interview over," Bronson Reed said.

The last time Strowman was in action on WWE television was on the July 15, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, where he lost to Damian Priest in a singles match.

Since losing to The Archer of Infamy, Strowman has competed in dark matches and live events. The former Universal Champion would be hoping for a major victory on RAW next week.

