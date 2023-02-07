"She is a star in my book" - Charlotte Flair has overcome her weaknesses in cutting promos but not Bayley, says veteran (Exclusive)

Death, taxes, and Charlotte Flair winning the women's title are some of life's certainties, as The Queen will head into another WrestleMania as champion. While Charlotte Flair has her fair share of detractors, Vince Russo recently praised the SmackDown star for improving her promo skills since her debut, something he hasn't seen from Bayley in WWE.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke at length about Flair's confirmed WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley, and the former WWE writer briefly shared his thoughts on Charlotte's rise in the company.

Russo recalled that Ric Flair's daughter didn't look comfortable on the microphone during her early days. He felt that Charlotte found it challenging to deal with tricky crowd chants, which ultimately affected the quality of her promos.

Vince Russo has often criticized Bayley's work on the mic and stated that, unlike the Role Model, Charlotte had actually put some time into overcoming her weaknesses in the promo department.

"You know, bro, I come on here every week, and I'm very hard on Bayley, especially with the promos. Bro, if you go back and look at Charlotte Flair's promos when she came into the WWE, bro, she was scared to death. You could see if the fans started a chant; she was lost. I remember talking about that, and I remember saying, 'She has got to overcome that.' Bro, she has. If you look at the improvement in her promo skills compared to Bayley's, it's not even close. She is a star in my book." [8:00 - 8:30]

When you talk about at the top of my list, Charlotte Flair is right up there: Vince Russo

At the rate she's going, it could become a seemingly impossible task for any talent to surpass the number of women's title reigns that Charlotte Flair has had in WWE.

A large section of the fanbase might be tired of seeing her with the belts; however, many consider her deserving of her spot and arguably the greatest women's wrestler of all time.

Vince Russo was also a massive fan of The Queen as he explained that the 36-year-old star had learned how to be a bonafide superstar from her iconic father. Russo added:

"Bro, first of all, like, when you talk about at the top of my list, Charlotte is right up there. And again, a lot of it has to do with Ric because Charlotte knows how to be a star. She knows how to dress like a star. She knows how to act like a star." [7:35 - 7:59]

