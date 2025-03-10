"A surprisingly large number of people still p***ed at me" - WWE Hall of Famer baffled after he was left off list

WWE recently released its 'Top 30 heel turns' in wrestling history fresh off John Cena's vicious attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. However, one Hall of Famer was baffled that a couple of popular heel turns were not part of the list.

Ad

In light of the recent Cena heel turn, WWE released a video featuring the 30 most villainous turns of all time. And to the surprise of no one, Cena's return to the dark side topped the list, followed by Hulk Hogan forming the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, and Seth Rollins betraying the Shield rounding out the top three.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, X-Pac couldn't help but notice that two character turns involving him didn't make the list. The first one was Triple H turning on him at WrestleMania 15, which effectively ended DX. The second was X-Pac stealing Tori from Kane, breaking up their tag team in 1999.

Ad

Trending

X-Pac explained that some people were still angry at him for betraying Kane more than 20 years ago.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"There are a surprisingly large number of people still p***ed at me for turning on Kane. Even knowing it's all a show, they still can't help being mad about that," X-Pac posted.

Check out the post here.

Ad

For many fans of the Attitude Era, those two heel turns certainly stand out among the many memorable moments created at the time. Maybe if WWE creates a Top 40 or Top 50 list in the future, it could find a place in the list.

Heel turns involving Vince McMahon were not part of WWE's top 30 villainous turns of all time list

In addition to what X-Pac shared on X, there were two other notable omissions from the 30 most villainous turns of all time list and both involve Vince McMahon. The first one was The Rock aligning himself with Vince and Shane McMahon to be the poster child of what would eventually become The Corporation.

Ad

It happened at Survivor Series 1998 when Rocky turned on Mankind to win the WWE Championship. As for the second one, it's Stone Cold Steve Austin joining forces with Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 17.

One reasonable explanation for the omission of those two heel turns is the involvement of Mr. McMahon. Due to his ongoing legal problems concerning alleged sexual assault and trafficking, the company has seemingly distanced itself from him for quite some time now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback