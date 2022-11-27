"A terrible position" - WWE personality feels former Universal Champion was disloyal to Sami Zayn

WWE manager Paul Heyman recently justified Sami Zayn's actions by saying that Kevin Owens put him in a very difficult position by choosing to compete at WarGames.

In the final moments of the WarGames match, KO had Roman Reigns beaten with a Stunner, but Zayn prevented the ref from counting to three. The "Honorary Uce" then took down his former friend with a low blow followed by a Helluva Kick. Jey Uso then pinned him after a Frog Splash.

In a post-show press conference, Paul accompanied Sami Zayn as he broke down the action from earlier in the evening. Heyman mentioned that KO put his friend in a terrible position for having to choose between friendship and his allegiance to The Bloodline. The Wiseman also pointed out that Sami was not disloyal to his friend, but rather, the "Honorary Uce" displayed his loyalty to The Tribal Chief and the rest of his faction.

"Sami Zayn was on the opposite side of Kevin Owens tonight. Kevin Owens was on a different team, he chose to be on that team. If anybody was disloyal to anybody, Kevin Owens was disloyal to Sami Zayn. He put Sami Zayn in a terrible position of having to pick his best friend or The Bloodline - the greatest faction in the history of the industry, the top star in the industry Roman Reigns, and the acceptance of Roman Reigns which makes all of us relevant. And Sami was not disloyal to Kevin Owens, he took on his opponent. He showed his loyalty to The Bloodline." [From 12:12 - 12:46]

Sami Zayn finally earned his place in The Bloodline

As he went into war against The Brutes, time and again, Sami revealed that he owed his allegiance to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

In the early stages of the match, Zayn pulled aside Jey Uso, saving him from Drew McIntyre. He even got a superkick from Jey during the encounter but continued to fight on.

By the end of the showdown, Zayn got a warm hug from The Tribal Chief. Even his biggest critic Jey Uso acknowledged him as a true member of the family by embracing him, seemingly ending all their hostilities.

