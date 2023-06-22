"A THOUSAND TIMES YES" - Fans want popular WWE star to play Spider-Man

WWE Superstars are often inspired by superheroes such as Spider-Man, and many have paid tribute to these iconic characters by having custom ring gear based on their favorite heroes. Recently, fans reacted to a tweet from former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and shared their desire for him to play a live-action version of the character.

Ricochet has not shied away from his love for anime and video games, as he often drew inspiration from these for his ring gear. His most iconic attire may be the All Might suit from My Hero Academia, which he wore at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 during the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match.

Recently, a fan tweeted about The One and Only as the next Spider-Man. Ricochet replied, which got a lot of attention. Fans pushed for the former North American Champion to become a live-action superhero and believe that his athleticism and high-flying skills could help him get the desired role.

Earlier this year, Ricochet and Braun Strowman were drafted to RAW as a tag team. Unfortunately, The One and Only continued his singles journey due to Strowman's recent injury. However, the former United States Champion is set to enter the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London.

Ricochet is a 3-time champion in WWE

In 2018, the former Prince Puma ended his career on the independent circuit and signed a contract with WWE. After signing, he became Ricochet and performed in the Black and Gold brand for nearly a year before joining the main roster.

During his time on the developmental brand, The One and Only became the second person to win the North American Championship, taking it from Adam Cole. Unfortunately, Johnny Gargano ended his reign as champion before he left for the main roster alongside Aleister Black.

In 2019, Ricochet joined the main roster and became a part of WWE RAW. He quickly captured his first title when he defeated The Samoan Submission Machine, aka Samoa Joe, for the United States Championship. Sadly, he had a short reign and lost the title to The O.C.'s AJ Styles.

In 2022, The One and Only once again capture gold when he defeated Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Apart from this, he previously won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Aleister Black and the 2022 SmackDown World Cup.

