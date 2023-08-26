A 'top' WWE star allegedly got in trouble for refusing to shake veterans' hands

A top WWE Superstar allegedly got into an altercation backstage after he didn't shake hands with a few veterans.

Maven was a WWE mainstay from 2001 to 2005. The wrestling veteran recently released a video on his official YouTube channel and revealed several unwritten rules of the locker room.

As per Maven, a wrestler needs to shake everyone's hand when they arrive backstage for a show. He then stated that a top WWE name didn't shake the hands of a few veterans, leading to an altercation.

"You're gonna walk in and you're gonna see wrestlers, producers. You're going to see maybe someone's wife, you're gonna shake each and every one of their hands. Now, this usually happens in either the locker room or in catering, but every show, as soon as you see someone for the first time that day, extend your hand and shake it. Because if you don't, you're gonna find trouble. I even witnessed it backstage, one of the top guys, and I'll leave his name out, but he refused to shake some of the veterans' hands and this ultimately led to them getting into a real altercation backstage." [0:46-1:24]

Maven on the dark side of the fame that came with a WWE job

Maven recently opened up about the drawbacks that came with being a WWE Superstar. As per the wrestling veteran, a woman once claimed that he was the father of her five-year-old son.

"A few years back I actually had a woman reach out and say that I was the father of her five-year-old son to which I had never met this woman. The fact that I had to actually go out of my way and financially prove that biologically I was not the father of her son... yeah, that's definitely, definitely something that's not a positive."

Maven usually makes it a point not to take names to avoid controversy. Unless someone else opens up about the incident, the identity of the "top" guy that Maven mentioned will remain a mystery.

