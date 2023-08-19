Former WWE star says a woman falsely claimed that he was the father of her 5-year-old son

A former WWE Superstar revealed that a woman once claimed he was the father of her kid. This superstar is none other than Maven.

Maven did well for himself as a wrestler back in the day. His four-year run with WWE made him a celebrity and he enjoyed every bit of the fame that his job provided.

He opened up about the dark side of his WWE job in his latest YouTube video. He revealed that a woman once made an outrageous claim about him. Check out his comments below:

"Another one of the dark sides which comes with the business a lot of times, some people might think they know you when they don't know you. A few years back I actually had a woman reach out and say that I was the father of her five-year-old son to which I had never met this woman. The fact that I had to actually go out of my way and financially prove that biologically I was not the father of her son... yeah, that's definitely, definitely something that's not a positive." [6:12-6:40]

The WWE veteran's heartbreaking comment about his expected lifespan

Maven recently opened up about the injuries that he suffered throughout his career in pro-wrestling. He also revealed that the injuries took a toll on his body and that he doesn't think he will get to live to 65.

"I feel the same. I have no... I have no chance of seeing 65." [From 16:34 to 16:40]

The ex-WWE star is currently 46 years old. Judging by his latest videos, he is certainly in amazing shape and is in good spirits. His YouTube channel has surprisingly taken off quickly, leading to some extra income for the veteran. His fans would love nothing but to see him live a happy and long life.

