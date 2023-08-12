"I have no chance of seeing 65" - 46-year-old ex-WWE star makes a concerning comment

An ex-WWE star has claimed that he has no chance of getting to the age of 65.

Maven suffered several injuries during his stint in World Wrestling Entertainment during 2001-05, as mentioned by him in his YouTube videos. He also mentioned that the company paid his medical bills as the injuries happened while he was in action.

In his latest YouTube video, Maven shared his thoughts on the late Roddy Piper's comments that he won't be making it to 65 years old. Unfortunately, Piper's prediction came true, and he passed away at the age of 61 in 2015. Maven reacted to Piper's comments by stating that he won't be making it to 65 either.

"I feel the same. I have no... I have no chance of seeing 65." [From 16:34 to 16:40]

WWE legend's reaction to Vince McMahon being blamed for wrestlers dying young

Over the years, a long list of wrestlers passed away at fairly young ages. In 2021, a fan took to Twitter and blamed Vince McMahon for wrestlers dying young, and Rob Van Dam wasn't happy with the claim. The WWE Hall of Famer hit back at the fan by stating the following:

"You’ve all been “conditioned” to feel that way. As a nonconformist, I consider things before I take them as fact. If I swallow 50 somas & wash it down with vodka this afternoon at home, on the road, even in an arena, don’t any of you dare blame [WWE] or Vince."

The list of wrestlers who passed away young includes the who's who of pro wrestling. Eddie Guerrero, Test, Umaga, and Curt Hennig are just a few notable names who died at young ages. Guerrero's passing in late 2005 received massive media attention as he was one of the most beloved wrestlers in the industry.

