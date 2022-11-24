Rhea Ripley has described her experience competing in the first-ever Women's WarGames match on NXT TakeOver back in 2019.

Her team comprised Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai. They collided with Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai (now IYO SKY), and Kay Lee Ray (AKA Alba Fyre). Although Nox and Kai didn't compete in the match after the latter attacked the former, they were both announced as winners after Ripley pinned Baszler.

The Eradicator is set to participate in her third WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday. Speaking to The New York Post, she stated that competing in the inaugural Women's WarGames match on NXT was a brand-new experience.

"It’s a totally different ballgame. I find it fun, I love WarGames and I think we’ll get a bit creative when it comes to WarGames because it’s two rings, we’re in a cage. That’s where I’m most at home. And being a part of the first-ever women’s WarGames match, that was history-making in WWE. We absolutely killed it. We went out there and we left everything we had in the ring. I know when it comes to Survivor Series and our WarGames match this time around, we’re gonna do exactly the same," Rhea Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley on competing in this year's WarGames match with other experienced superstars

At Survivor Series, The Eradicator will join forces with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and their mystery teammate.

Bianca, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai have competed in the match before during their time in NXT. During the same interview with New York Post, Rhea Ripley stated that it makes things easier being in the match with other experienced people:

"It definitely does make it a little bit easier. The girls that haven’t been in there before get to learn from us when most of the time we’ve been learning from them on the main roster because they’ve been here before us. It’s cool to have it the other way around because we kind of have the advantage because we’ve been in it before. It’s cool to be stepping into it with some of the girls who were in the first ever one as well."

On RAW this week, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in the main event to earn the advantage for her team at Survivor Series. The final competitor in the match will be revealed on SmackDown.

