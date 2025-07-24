  • home icon
  • "A true legend" - The Undertaker reacts after WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passes away

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 24, 2025 20:14 GMT
Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker! [Images from WWE.com]
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's passing has shocked the industry, and many, including The Undertaker, reacted to The Hulkster's tragic death and penned down a message.

Today, it was reported that Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. The medical team tried to help The Hulkster, but it was too late, and the wrestling industry lost an icon. After the news broke, several legends and veterans reacted to the multiple-time world champion's tragic death, including Vince McMahon, who rarely addresses anything on social media.

Later, The Undertaker, who once had an on-screen feud with Hulk Hogan in the Stamford-based promotion, went on X and penned a heartfelt message following the icon's unfortunate passing at the age of 71. Moreover, the 7-time World Champion called the fellow veteran "a true legend."

"The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan," Undertaker wrote on X/Twitter.
WWE Hall of Famer Kane reacted to Hulk Hogan's passing at age 71

In the early 2000s, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon settled their differences, and The Hulkster returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run under Mr. McMahon's creative leadership. The icon crossed paths with several notable names, including Kane, when he was in a feud with the new version of the nWo.

Today, the WWE Hall of Fame penned an emotional message upon the untimely passing of The Hulkster at the age of 71. The Big Red Machine shared a backstage segment involving himself, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock. Moreover, he stated Hogan was an inspiration to many, and millions tried to copy the megastar's signature pose in front of a mirror.

"Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up," Kane tweeted on X.
Hogan's last on-screen appearance for WWE was on RAW's Netflix debut.

