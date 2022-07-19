Cody Rhodes replies to a young fan wishing for him to be on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes sent out a simple reply to a young fan who was looking for him while in attendance during WWE RAW.

The American Nightmare last appeared on an episode of RAW after his Hell in a Cell bout against Seth Rollins. Cody recently had surgery on his torn pectoral injury not long after. Although, he has given a few health updates since then. It looks like fans continue to miss him.

While in attendance on the latest episode of RAW, a fan posted a tweet of their daughter. In the video, the child shared that she hoped the athlete was present at the show before wishing him to get better.

Rhodes then noticed the tweet and simply replied with a heart and a tearing-up emoji to express his feelings towards the fan.

Check out the interaction here:

The superstar had another interaction that garnered attention from fans. After the news hit that a mother of a fan was scammed over WWE tickets, he took to his Twitter account and immediately aided the family.

WWE Fans can't wait for Cody Rhodes to return

Ever since Rhodes made his return during WrestleMania 38, he has been riding high. Unfortunately for him, his momentum was cut short due to an unexpected injury. Still, it looks like he has major support from the fans.

Following the tweet, multiple fans shared how they also missed the RAW Superstar and wished him to get well soon:

Holly Marple @songbird7328 @CodyRhodes This little one speaks for us all!!! Get better soon we love you and miss you @CodyRhodes This little one speaks for us all!!! Get better soon we love you and miss you ❤️

Jeff Terry @jtfalcon804 @CodyRhodes I agree get well soon…that’s what it’s all about right there @CodyRhodes I agree get well soon…that’s what it’s all about right there

A fan even mentioned how they missed him walking out to his entrance song, Kingdom, before taking care of business:

Rob S. @CP_3913 @CodyRhodes We all wish cody was back, man i miss him coming out to kingdom and giving everyone that business. @CodyRhodes We all wish cody was back, man i miss him coming out to kingdom and giving everyone that business.

Some fans then commented on the girl herself. A lot of people said that she was adorable, and a lot more compliments:

One fan even suggested that Cody should buy her Royal Rumble tickets as soon as possible:

sinister @vance138 @CodyRhodes Get that girl royal rumble tickets asap @CodyRhodes Get that girl royal rumble tickets asap

From the looks of it, whatever their age, people are already missing the former Intercontinental Champion. Still, fans can only wait and see for now what is up next once he makes his return.

Who do you want Cody Rhodes to feud with once he returns to WWE? Leave your picks in the comments below!

