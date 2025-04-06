A WWE star has unfollowed Charlotte Flair, and it's not Tiffany Stratton

A major WWE Superstar has unfollowed Charlotte Flair following the events of this week's edition of SmackDown. The star, Ludwig Kaiser, recently took a shot at The Queen after her verbal exchange with Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand.

Ad

The feud between Flair and Stratton has heated up following their in-ring segment on SmackDown. During the segment, both female stars took massive shots at each other. At one point, The Queen appeared visibly uncomfortable as the live crowd wouldn't allow her to speak a word on the mic.

During the final moments of the segment, Charlotte Flair claimed that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. Tiffany didn't pay heed to her comment and walked off without saying a word. Ludwig wasn't happy, though, and later posted a message on X aimed at Flair.

Ad

Trending

Now, fans have found out that Kaiser has unfollowed The Queen on Instagram. Interestingly, Charlotte isn't following Kaiser either. It should be noted that both Flair and Stratton follow each other on Instagram.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The end of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's segment reportedly "went off the rails"

Shortly after SmackDown came to a close, John Alba reported on the controversial segment on X. According to Alba, the final moments of the segment were unscripted and things went a bit too far. Check out his post below:

"By the way, @SeanRossSapp ’s report here is accurate, and I was told the situation was extremely contentious after the segment, including with higher-ups. The end of the segment very much went off the rails completely. Very curious if it has ramifications on WrestleMania plans."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair has been receiving massive backlash on social media following the segment. Many fans believe she was rattled by the crowd's reaction and was taken aback by the heavy boos that she received. On the other hand, Tiffany is receiving praise from the WWE Universe for holding her own during her segment with The Queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More