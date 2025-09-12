Aalyah Mysterio, Dustin Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and others react to WWE SmackDown star's heartbreaking update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah, Dustin Rhodes, and Bianca Belair, recently took to social media to react to SmackDown star Zelina Vega's post. The former Women's United States Champion sent a heartbreaking message for her late father.Zelina Vega recently took to Instagram to post about her father's death anniversary. Vega's dad passed away in the tragic 9/11 attacks. In her post's caption, the star shared several stories behind the photos she posted, including one with The Rock and his daughter, Ava, from when they visited Zelina's father's memorial.The former Women's United States Champion wrote that her dad loved Dwayne Johnson. She also expressed her love for her father, writing that he was her family's guardian angel.&quot;...another is of The Rock, someone he loved, we loved watching and celebrating together.. he brought his daughter, now a dear friend of mine, to visit my Dad at the memorial... I love you forever. Our guardian angel. Michael Angel Trinidad. Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I felt incredibly blessed to finally bring a WWE title to you. Finally. That will stay with me forever but.. we’re far from done. Rest In Paradise. Love you Dad,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Zelina Vega's Instagram post, including Aalyah Mysterio, Dustin Rhodes, Damian Priest, Lilian Garcia, Raquel Rodriguez, Saraya, Aja Smith, Aleister Black, Jinder Mahal, Thea Hail, and more.Meanwhile, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Megan Morant, Kelani Jordan, Ava, Natalya, Samantha Irvin and Dakota Kai left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Zelina Vega's Instagram]Zelina Vega talked about winning the WWE Women's United States ChampionshipZelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship in April 2025. However, Vega is no longer a champion after she dropped the gold to Giulia in June this year.Before losing the title, Zelina Vega gave an interview to USA Today. During the conversation, the SmackDown star said she couldn't believe she had won the WWE Women's United States Championship until she saw the title in her hands and got emotional.&quot;It's as much a shock to you guys as it was to me. I just realized that as I looked at (the title), I was like, ‘Oh (expletive), this is real.’ That's when I grabbed my face. That's when I realized it was real.&quot;Vega has been absent from WWE TV for more than a month now. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the SmackDown star going forward.