Zelina Vega shares heartbreaking update amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to social media to share an extremely heartbreaking update. The former Women's United States Champion has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming for quite some time.Since dropping the Women's United States Championship to Giulia in June 2025, Zelina Vega has been trying to recapture the gold. Vega's last televised match came on the August 1, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where she failed to win the title against Giulia. Although Queen Zelina has been wrestling on house shows since then, she hasn't competed on WWE television in over a month.Amid her absence from TV, Zelina Vega took to Instagram to share a series of photos dedicated to her father, who tragically passed away during the 9/11 attacks. Vega wrote that there were several stories attached to the pics she shared, revealing that one of the pictures had a heartwarming message written on it by legendary Rey Mysterio.&quot;These pictures have so many stories attached to them.. some are obvious and are just beautiful memories I have with my dad, mom, brother and others. Some are sad like the sign we made for people looking for my Dad at Ground Zero or a txt from my childhood friend and her recollection of the day. Others are more recent but mean the world to me, in one photo it’s my arm wrapped with the words Never Forget Michael Trinidad 9-11-01 written by Rey Mysterio, someone I watched in my Dad’s room on the tv,&quot; she wrote.Zelina also shared that The Rock and his daughter, Ava, also visited her dad at the memorial. She also wrote that she was blessed to bring the Women's United States Championship to her dad at the memorial.&quot;...another is of The Rock, someone he loved, we loved watching and celebrating together.. he brought his daughter, now a dear friend of mine, to visit my Dad at the memorial... I love you forever. Our guardian angel. Michael Angel Trinidad. Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I felt incredibly blessed to finally bring a WWE title to you. Finally. That will stay with me forever but.. we’re far from done. Rest In Paradise. Love you Dad,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZelina Vega is grateful for a major accomplishment in WWEAfter WWE recently uploaded a video of the Greatest Moments series, Zelina Vega took to X (fka Twitter) to reply to the company. Vega wrote that she was extremely grateful to be in the Stamford-based promotion's history books as the first-ever Queen of the Ring.&quot;So grateful to be in the @WWE History books as a first ever. Truly a dream come true,&quot; she wrote.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Zelina Vega's future on SmackDown.