"About a week" - Current WWE Superstar jokes he briefly dated Jennifer Aniston

Former World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has commented on the already-debunked rumor that he once dated Jennifer Aniston.

Back in 1997, a rumor began making the rounds saying that Mysterio was dating Jennifer Aniston. Mysterio later revealed that the WCW locker room used to tease him about the rumor.

On the latest edition of IMPAULSIVE, the WWE veteran opened up about the rumor and jokingly replied that he did date Aniston in the 90s.

"(In 1997 you were dating Jennifer Aniston?) About a week," said Mysterio.

The WWE Superstar has previously opened up about the rumor in detail

Mysterio has had one of the greatest careers in pro-wrestling history. His autobiography, 'Rey Mysterio: Behind the Mask,' narrates a large portion of his decades-long career as a pro-wrestler. In his book, Mysterio debunked the rumors of his alleged relationship with Aniston:

"I remember in 1997 there were some stories going around that I was dating Jennifer Aniston, the actress who at the time was in the popular TV show Friends. The National Enquirer even printed a story about how we were an item. I have no idea what that was about or where it came from. Maybe somebody wanted to get my name out there and started the rumor. Anyway, I thought it was funny. I even showed the story to my wife- best coming from me, no?" Rey wrote.

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with her role as Rachel Green in the hit American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S and was a massively popular celeb in the mid-to-late 90s. Back then, Mysterio was steadily making a name for himself as a cruiserweight star in WCW.

Mysterio has come a long way over the past couple of decades. He shot to fame during his WWE run and went on to win the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Mysterio is one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the history of WWE and has a huge fan following across the globe.

