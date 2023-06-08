Absent heel is the reason Cody Rhodes shouldn't win the championship, feels WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes shouldn't win a championship as he is earning more credentials in his ongoing feud with Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania but couldn't "finish the story." He has since been involved in a brutal feud with Lesnar that has seen both superstars lock horns twice, winning one match apiece.

Although Rhodes has acknowledged that he is not yet done with The Beast, the American Nightmare still has his sights set on winning either world championship. However, Mick Foley believes it is important for Cody Rhodes not to win a championship just yet.

The legendary superstar addressed the topic in the recent episode of Foley is Pod and said Rhodes is gaining more in his feud with Brock Lesnar. He explained that the storyline involving The Beast makes the top babyface look more credible.

"I think it's important that the title not go to Cody, because I think what Cody's going through in this series with Brock Lesnar is giving him the credentials. There will definitely be a moment where he becomes that guy, everyone will feel like he deserves it," Foley said. (H/T WrestlingINC)

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi



Night of Champions



Jeddah Superdome - Saudi Arabia

May 27th 2023



WWE Finish to the match between Brock Lesnar vs The American Nightmare Cody RhodesNight of ChampionsJeddah Superdome - Saudi ArabiaMay 27th 2023WWE #WWENOC Finish to the match between Brock Lesnar vs The American Nightmare Cody RhodesNight of ChampionsJeddah Superdome - Saudi ArabiaMay 27th 2023WWE #WWENOC https://t.co/BME2ol5VWh

Rhodes and Lesnar locked horns last month at Night of Champions, where The Beast picked up a win. The American Nightmare fought with a broken arm in kayfabe. WWE fans are excited to see a third match between the two superstars – a decider that would potentially end their feud.

WWE reportedly planning a SummerSlam showdown between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes recently sent out a message to Brock Lesnar, listing the cities where he will be competing in WWE shows along with the date. He demanded The Beast show up at any time of his choosing to settle the score.

Recent backstage reports have claimed that WWE is planning to book the final chapter of the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar trilogy at SummerSlam 2023. There have also been rumors about a jaw-dropping stipulation being added to the bout.

In Lesnar's absence, Cody has turned his attention to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio after the pair humiliated him on RAW earlier this week.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes