[WATCH] Top heel superstar caught dancing to Cody Rhodes' entrance theme in viral video

A video from the recent edition of WWE RAW has suggested that fellow superstars enjoy Cody Rhodes' entrance theme just as much as fans.

The American Nightmare is massively over with the WWE Universe, and the crowd singing along to his theme music is the testimonial. Cody Rhodes appeared as a special guest on The Miz's show, Miz TV, on this week's RAW.

The host was caught dancing inside the ring to Rhodes' music while the latter was making his entrance. Despite being a top heel, Miz resonated with the crowd's energy, while The American Nightmare acknowledged the audience.

The video instantly garnered attention on social media, with several fans finding Miz's reaction "relatable." Below is the video of The A-Lister dancing to Rhodes' music:

Interestingly, that was not all from the Miz TV host. We saw the former world champion break a leg even when Dominik was making his entrance.

Dominik made his way to the ring alongside Rhea Ripley as The Judgment Day members confronted The American Nightmare. Dominik said Cody was a "deadbeat dad" like Rey Mysterio for leaving his young child at home. The former Intercontinental Champion responded by labeling Dominik his father's only mistake.

Dominik took offense to the statement and slapped Cody before hiding behind Rhea Ripley. The couple then exited the ring, leaving Rhodes frustrated with the sneak attack.

WWE reportedly planning Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2023

Brock Lesnar brutalized Cody Rhodes in their second match at Night of Champions when he nearly broke The Amerian Nightmare's arm. Both superstars now have one win apiece, which prompted Cody to challenge Lesnar to their third match at a time and place of The Beast's choosing.

The latest backstage reports have claimed that WWE is planning to book the final match of this trilogy at SummerSlam 2023. Additionally, the creative team is seemingly planning a jaw-dropping stipulation for this match.

While there's still time for SummerSlam, we might see Cody engage in a brief feud with Dominik or an intense rivalry with The Miz after he attacked the host on RAW this week.

