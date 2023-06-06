WWE planning a rare stipulation match for Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning a rare stipulation match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar began on the episode of RAW following WrestleMania 39. Cody had vowed to finish his story and defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but Solo Sikoa interfered in the match and it wasn't meant to be.

Lesnar offered to team with Rhodes against The Bloodline on RAW but brutally attacked him before the match ever began. Cody defeated Lesnar at Backlash, but The Beast Incarnate got his revenge by forcing The American Nightmare to pass out via the Kimura Lock at WWE Night of Champions.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, the rivalry between the two superstars will be continuing, and the company is planning a stipulation match for their third encounter. Alvarez did not disclose what the stipulation would be at SummerSlam but noted that it is one WWE fans have not seen in a while.

"I have been told that it is gonna be something. It's not just gonna be a straight match. They've got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while and that means not Hell in a Cell. So I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two." Alvarez joked, "I hope it's not ring of fire," said Bryan Alvarez. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Cody Rhodes set for segment with former WWE Champion tonight on RAW

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be interviewed by The Miz tonight on RAW.

The American Nightmare will be a guest on Miz TV tonight on the red brand and will likely discuss his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The Miz has been known to get under the skin of the people he is interviewing, and it could be a long night for The A-Lister if he ticks off Cody Rhodes.

The Miz has been on quite the losing streak as of late and fell short in his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Ricochet last week.

Rhodes recently issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar following his loss to him at Night of Champions. The 37-year-old challenged Brock to show up any time for a fight, saying that he will be ready for it. It will be interesting to see what kind of stipulation there will be at WWE SummerSlam when Lesnar and Rhodes battle for a third time.

Have you enjoyed the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Which stipulation would you like to see for their potential match at SummerSlam in Detroit? Let us know in the comments section below.

