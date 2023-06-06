Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' WWE storyline has been a mixed bag. But the fans seem mostly into it, which ultimately matters. People care for The American Nightmare, who has managed to retain his charm since WrestleMania 39 and is still arguably the biggest babyface on the roster.

Meanwhile, the former UFC mauler is likely on his final run under the WWE contract. The score is now 1-1, and Rhodes has already issued an open challenge for a blow-off match. The Beast is yet to answer.

SummerSlam is reportedly the venue for the feud-ending third chapter. It's necessary for the next bout to have a stipulation, right?

So what could it be? A Dog-Collar match? The idea for this unique stipulation was apparently rejected. Many legends have talked about the possibility of Brock Lesnar saying, "I Quit," but almost unanimously, they believe that The Beast's aura should also be retained, and rightly so.

On that note, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam should be contested in a Three Stages of Hell Match. A decisive winner will be declared at the end of the bout. Brock will pick up a win to even the score as well. It's a win-win for both the top superstars and the WWE Universe, as it opens the possibility of three gimmicks in a single bout.

They can call back to their previous bouts, adding First Blood and even a Submission Match. Most importantly, the final battle should be a bout that is synonymous with the Rhodes Family: A Texas Bull Rope Match.

The Three Stages of Hell Match is a stipulation that WWE has only explored five times in the company's storied history. The last contest took place in NXT 2019, while on the main roster, all the way back in 2013.

Needless to say, the Texas Bull Rope Match is arguably the perfect gimmick WWE can use for the blood feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Also, The American Nightmare needs to emphatically defeat The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam in Ford Field, Detroit.

Veteran claims WWE has plans to use a stipulation that "we have not seen in a while"

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' impending clash could bring a rare gimmick back. While it wasn't revealed which one, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company has some major plans for the blockbuster bout:

"I have been told that it is gonna be something," Alvarez said about the match. "It's not just gonna be a straight match. They've got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while and that means not Hell in a Cell. So I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two." Alvarez joked, "I hope it's not ring of fire." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The feud-ending match, needless to say, should be the catalyst for Cody Rhodes to bounce back with ample momentum for another world title opportunity.

What are your thoughts on WWE bringing back the Three Stage of Hell, and the Texas Bull Rope Match, for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III? Let us know in the comments section below.

