Attitude Era star affirms Cody Rhodes' popularity among the WWE Universe will hit an all-time high by WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface on the WWE roster today. The American Nightmare got caught up in a whirlwind of a feud with Brock Lesnar immediately following his main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania earlier this year.

While many weren't fans of the outcome, Bully Ray and Mark Henry are on the other side of the spectrum, agreeing that WWE will have the biggest babyface on the roster next year.

Bully Ray predicted on Busted Open Radio that if the crowd reaction for Rhodes in Jeddah was any indication, as well as all of the latter's segments on WWE TV in recent times, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner would carry a ton of momentum into the Show of Shows in 2024:

"Did you hear the ovation for Cody? [They love him. They love Cody.] See what happens when you lose the right way?" Bully Ray said. "I'm not talking about the loss to Brock Lesnar. I'm talking about the loss to Roman at WrestleMania."

Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes will be massively over by the time the Road to WrestleMania rolls around next year, where The American Nightmare is rumored to face The Tribal Chief once again:

"You'll see by the time we get to WrestleMania in Philadelphia where Cody is going to be." [23:52 - 24:23]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 https://t.co/ylGkgzEOHt

Cody Rhodes has issued an open challenge to Brock Lesnar this past week on Monday night. It remains to be seen if and when The Beast accepts for a third encounter between the two.

Bully Ray wants WWE to bring back a non-PG stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Their first match at Backlash ended with Lesnar busted open and eating a pinfall loss to Rhodes. This led to Bully Ray bringing up the possibility of the 'First Blood' gimmick returning, while also believing that Rhodes picking up a victory over The Beast in an 'I Quit' match would be a feather in his cap:

"If Brock did say 'I quit,' that would be a hell of a notch in Cody's belt, right?" he asked his co-hosts. "That would be a first time," he added, drawing comparison to conquering The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

Now that Brock Lesnar has evened the score at Night of Champions, their third bout could finally be contested under a stipulation.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



I really liked that finish.



#WWENOC Brock Lesnar defeats Cody Rhodes after Rhodes’ passes out due to a Kimura Lock on his “broken” arm.I really liked that finish. Brock Lesnar defeats Cody Rhodes after Rhodes’ passes out due to a Kimura Lock on his “broken” arm.I really liked that finish.#WWENOC https://t.co/CC1ryDL39q

You can read more about why we think Cody Rhodes is the best choice to dethrone WWE's all-timer Roman Reigns after narrowing down the latter's prospective conquerors here.

If you use any quotes, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes