Roman Reigns should lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to 37-year-old at WrestleMania 40

After The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar, the WWE Universe most certainly believed there would not be another that matches The Phenom's legendary 21-year run on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While this is an entirely different story, Roman Reigns currently holds a streak, as every superstar that has stepped up to The Tribal Chief has failed to dethrone him since 2020.

On paper, Bray Wyatt seems like an ideal challenger to The Head of the Table, as the former has not yet received his fair chance at dethroning Reigns after losing the Universal Championship to the latter. It's noteworthy that WWE's top star did not pin the Eater of Worlds to kickstart his 1,000-day reign.

However, since his undeniably triumphant return in October 2022, Wyatt has fallen off, and it remains to be seen how he will bounce back after receiving severe backlash from fans over the last few months.

Another strong contender is The Ring General, Gunther. There is a large section of fans rooting for the Austrian star to rise up the ranks and emphatically defeat Roman Reigns next year. It will also easily sell as a "Streak vs. Streak" match, assuming the Intercontinental Champion and the Undisputed World Champion retain their titles all the way till WrestleMania 40.

Only, Gunther does not need it.

What about Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, or a returning Randy Orton? While the former would make sense from a storyline standpoint, he is a long shot. Solo, on the other hand, needs more time to firmly establish himself as a top guy.

The Viper is a legit option for the company. He has unfinished business with The Bloodline as well. But WWE probably won't give the honor of ending The Tribal Chief's monumental reign to a veteran who likely does not have many years left in his legendary career.

When we look back at the history of WWE though, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they give Randy Orton the rub, much like Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's streak.

But above all the aforementioned names, there is one superstar that clearly deserves the accolade and needs to take down Roman Reigns.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



WrestleMania is a “strong possibility” but things can change as 'Mania is still far out.



- per Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is the long-term direction for the “ultimate destination” match.WrestleMania is a “strong possibility” but things can change as 'Mania is still far out.- per @davemeltzerWON Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is the long-term direction for the “ultimate destination” match.WrestleMania is a “strong possibility” but things can change as 'Mania is still far out.- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/5hMlsOv3cS

While many believe WWE shot themselves in the foot by nearly cooling off Cody Rhodes' momentum, The American Nightmare somehow managed to bounce back with a winning blood feud against the ex-UFC mauler, Brock Lesnar.

It does sound almost like John Cena's year-long wait to finally defeat The Rock, but things are different in this story. Cody Rhodes has the backing of the vast majority of fans, is a babyface that is actually cheered, and people want to see him face Reigns in a rematch.

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes must defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What does a veteran have to say about the WWE star's grudge match against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions?

Bryan Alvarez recently discussed the upcoming sequel to Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions with renowned journalist Dave Meltzer.

"If Cody had been the champion, boy, would there be an intrigue going into the show this weekend," Bryan Alvarez stated. "The championship is on the line, the champ's got a broken arm, is Brock gonna win the title? Is Cody going to somehow [manage to win]? Now it's like, the story is there, 'Is Cody going to win or not,' but there's nothing on the line."

The veteran journalist further noted that the Rhodes-Lesnar rivalry is the answer to the recent comments made by several legends such as Road Dogg, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Paul Heyman. The latter previously questioned what WWE would have done by having a babyface champion post-WrestleMania.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes