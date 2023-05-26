After being out of action since May 20th, 2022, it seems as though WWE now has a return date in mind for Randy Orton.

The Viper has been away for the past year nursing a multitude of injuries, most notably his back. His last bout before taking time off was a loss against The Usos in a high-stakes Tag Team title match.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, the 14-time World Champion is likely to make his comeback either this Summer or at least before 2023 comes to an end.

"Randy Orton has been out of action for far too long, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel for The Viper. We are told that Randy Orton has a return date in the future, it's not this summer but it is in this calendar year." [H/T RingsideNews]

The Apex Predator's hopeful return to the ring is certainly good news to hear, considering recent reports stated that doctors told him to retire for good.

Who is Randy Orton's greatest WWE opponent?

During his 20-plus year career in the company, Orton has gone toe-to-toe with some of the industry's most iconic superstars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked who is the greatest foe of Randy's career.

"Man, I don't know, so many guys worked with Randy," Long said. "I thought him and Triple H had some real great matches. JBL worked with him real good. Everybody that stepped into the ring with Randy, you knew you were getting into the ring with talent. I mean, with a great guy. Like I said, everybody that stepped into the ring [with Orton], they've also been good too." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Orton and Triple H faced off more than once at WrestleMania, first in 2008 when the pair were also joined by John Cena in a triple threat match, then again a year later when the two stars main-evented the show.

