Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' blood feud in WWE needed one important addition, believes veteran

Cody Rhodes has been hunted by WWE's resident Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, ever since the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Whether the storyline is working for the viewers is largely subjective, but it seems a large section of the fans is thoroughly enjoying the blood feud. Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez recently commented on the prospect of Rhodes and Lesnar feuding over the world title.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Alvarez mentioned that Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would have made more sense. The veteran added that if Rhodes had walked out of WrestleMania 39 as champion, Lesnar would have had a legitimate reason to target The American Nightmare.

Dave Meltzer agreed to the point. But he also felt that Triple H and Co. might have something in store for the former AEW EVP that is bigger and better than winning the gold from Roman Reigns on The Show of Shows.

"If Cody had been the champion, boy, would there be an intrigue going into the show this weekend," Bryan Alvarez stated. "The championship is on the line, the champ's got a broken arm, is Brock gonna win the title? Is Cody going to somehow [manage to win]? Now it's like, the story is there, 'Is Cody going to win or not,' but there's nothing on the line." [3:45 onwards]

Bryan Alvarez further noted that the Rhodes-Lesnar rivalry is the answer to the recent comments made by several legends such as Road Dogg, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Paul Heyman. The latter previously questioned what WWE would have done by having a babyface champion post-WrestleMania.

According to the journalist, Cody Rhodes winning the world title and subsequently feuding with the ex-UFC star would have made all the sense in the world. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns could have exacted revenge on Sami Zayn by potentially winning the tag title, adding immense intrigue to the May 27 show.

Brock Lesnar is seemingly interested in facing 35-year-old WWE Superstar

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has cited Brock Lesnar as "the end boss." The duo's interaction during the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year sparked major curiosity among fans about a potential one-on-one match between the two.

Brock Lesnar recently responded to Daniel Cormier's question about whether the former is looking forward to a bout against The Ring General. He said:

"I do," Lesnar said. "I don't really care [about specific opponents]."

Brock Lesnar reportedly has a busy year ahead, as he is expected to compete in three matches before the Road to WrestleMania 40 begins. Considering his illustrious career is winding down, he can only face a handful of opponents before eventually hanging up his boots.

