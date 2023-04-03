Brock Lesnar gives direct answer to question about facing Gunther in WWE

Brock Lesnar has addressed speculation that he could go head-to-head with Gunther in WWE one day.

In January, the imposing superstars stood face-to-face during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The staredown prompted rumors that they could battle it out at WrestleMania 39.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier asked Lesnar in an ESPN MMA interview whether he looks forward to facing Gunther at some stage:

"I do," Lesnar said. "I don't really care [about specific opponents]. It [facing Omos at WrestleMania 39] was just proposed. I don't make the calls around here, so it's just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I liked the challenge and I liked the match-up." [From 6:53 to 7:13]

Lesnar also spoke about the time he secretly retired from WWE before Vince McMahon asked him to return.

Gunther finished as the runner-up in the Royal Rumble after entering the match from the number one position. He lasted one hour, 11 minutes, and 50 seconds before being eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar, the 12th entrant of the match, lasted two minutes and 28 seconds before Bobby Lashley eliminated him.

What happened to Brock Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 39?

The second night of WrestleMania 39 began with Brock Lesnar defeating Omos in under five-minute. The Nigerian Giant controlled the early stages of the physical contest before Lesnar hit three German Suplexes and an F-5 to seal the victory.

Later in the night, Gunther beat Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple-threat match to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

In an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani before WrestleMania, Gunther spoke about what he wants to achieve in WWE over the next year. The Austrian boldly predicted that he would headline WrestleMania 40.

