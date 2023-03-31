Gunther makes a bold prediction for WrestleMania 40

Gunther has been on a dream run since his main roster debut. He is one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history and is set to defend the title at WrestleMania. In an interview with BTSport, The Ring General made a bold prediction for next year's Show of Shows.

The 35-year-old is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus this weekend. He doesn't seem happy about Adam Pearce's decision and constantly questioned him on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

While talking to Ariel Helwani on BTSport, Gunther shared his thoughts on the Triple Threat Match while addressing possible matches with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. When asked about where he sees himself at WrestleMania 40, without any hesitation, the current Intercontinental Champion gave a bold reply:

"The main event. That's a prediction."

When asked whether he sees himself in the World Heavyweight Championship match, Gunther said:

"We shall see. I don't plan on losing this one and I want to make it the most important thing there is." [15:27 - 15:43]

When Gunther made such a bold prediction, Helwani asked him about who he would want to face in the main event of WrestleMania 40. The Imperium leaderrium replied by saying that he would leave it up to everyone else to make that decision. The Austrian star is up for any challenge thrown at him.

Will Gunther face Brock Lesnar any time soon?

The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate came face-to-face during this year's Royal Rumble match. The two didn't get a chance to lock horns with each other, but the WWE Universe is excited about the prospect.

During the interview, the former NXT UK Champion was asked about a potential match with Lesnar. He replied by saying that he was hoping for a match but is also happy that it isn't happening now. Gunther wasn't sure about the reaction they would receive or whether they would live up to the crowd's expectations.

Whether or not the Brock Lesnar match takes place any time soon, the Intercontinental Champion does have his hands full this weekend where he can lose his championship without even being pinned.

