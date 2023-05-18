Further details on WWE's current plans for Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar is known to work a part-time WWE schedule, but surprisingly, he has competed at every premium live event this year. A recent report has shed light on the company's potential plans for Lesnar over the next 12 months.

The Beast has faced off against numerous top stars like Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, and Omos this year. He is set to take on The American Nightmare in a rematch at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

According to a recent report from Xero News, fans can expect to see more of Lesnar throughout the year.

"Brock Lesnar is set to work SummerSlam, Saudi show later on in the year, Royal Rumble & WrestleMania 40, they are discussing whether to include Brock in the September International PLE and they haven't decided if he will appear at the February 2024 PLE as of yet." [H/T Xero News]

After portraying a lighter side to his WWE persona over the past few years, Lesnar seems to have reverted to his old maniacal ways. He attacked Cody Rhodes on RAW after WrestleMania 39, setting up a massive feud between the two.

Hall of Famer comments on Brock Lesnar's next match

After losing to Rhodes via pinfall at Backlash earlier this month, The Beast has been determined to seek revenge. He once again attacked The American Nightmare on RAW after the Puerto Rico event.

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter commented on Lesnar's upcoming rematch with Rhodes on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted. He said:

"But I think he's [Cody] gonna go through hard times, and he's gonna be in a real funk. He cannot fairly beat Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions, in my estimation. They just can't bring Lesnar to be weakened by Cody." [10:24 - 11:28]

Besides Rhodes vs. Lesnar, Night of Champions will see Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battle for tag team gold against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are set to face off to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion on May 27.

