"He's gonna go through hard times" - Brock Lesnar could "destroy" Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter thinks Cody Rhodes could go down to Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The American Nightmare defeated The Beast Incarnate in the main event of Backlash 2023. However, that didn't mark the end of their feud, as Lesnar soon cost Cody a chance to advance in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament on RAW. Brock Lesnar then brutalized Cody Rhodes before laying down a challenge for a rematch at Night of Champions 2023.

Being the fighting babyface he is, Cody accepted the challenge. On the latest episode of RAW, The American Nightmare delivered a memorable promo, saying The Beast Incarnate's time in WWE was approaching its end.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter predicted that Lesnar would destroy Cody at the May 27 premium live event. He also lavished praise on the former AEW star for his "incredible" promo on RAW.

"I think Brock Lesnar, at Night of Champions, is going to destroy Cody Rhodes. He's gonna send Cody in a funk like he's never been before in. I think he's out of the title picture currently for a while, but I'm not missing a title run for him. His interview on this past Monday was incredible. He's really gotten good. He reminds me so much of his father. It's like his father has morphed into him," said Bill Apter.

The wrestling veteran added that he doesn't see WWE booking Brock Lesnar to lose twice in a row to Cody Rhodes.

"But I think he's gonna go through hard times and he's gonna be in a real funk. He cannot fairly beat Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions in my estimation. They just can't bring Lesnar to be weakened by Cody." [10:24 - 11:28]

Vince Russo doesn't think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that The American Nightmare is not the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Russo thinks there's nobody on the current WWE roster who could end The Tribal Chief's reign.

"Whoever it is bro, if it's not Cody Rhodes, then they're not there yet. It's somebody that's not there. It's nobody on the current roster," said Russo.

It's safe to say if Cody manages to defeat Lesnar at Night of Champions 2023, it could open doors for him to challenge Roman Reigns again.

