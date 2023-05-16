"If it's not Cody Rhodes"- Veteran on who can finally dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes falling short against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 led many to question who can eventually usurp the Head of the Table. Vince Russo reflected on the same during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable in WWE over the last three years, taking down a huge range of stars on his way to the top. He is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion and has shown no signs of slowing down.

With Reigns defeating nearly every top star on the roster, it's hard to predict who can finally dethrone him. Speaking on Legion of RAW, former writer Vince Russo highlighted that no one other than Cody Rhodes has the credibility to end Roman's historic reign.

"Whoever it is bro, if it's not Cody Rhodes, then they're not there yet. It's somebody that's not there. It's nobody on the current roster." [30:22 - 30:33]

WWE Hall of Famer believes Bobby Lashley can defeat Roman Reigns

The recently concluded Draft has provided the creative with an opportunity to book fresh matches for Roman Reigns, who is running out of credible opponents.

One of the hottest picks of the Draft was Bobby Lashley, who immediately set his sights on The Tribal Chief's world titles. The All Mighty was backed by JBL, who believes that the former WWE Champion could be the guy to put an end to Reigns' historic run.

"He won his first title from me; he won the US Championship from me. I remember coming out of that and thinking, 'Man, that guy is awesome. He is really good.' Everything that I thought about Bobby has come true. The potential was always there; he has reached every bit of it. Now, him going after Roman Reigns, I think that's a great move. I think Bobby could be the guy to stop Roman Reigns."

Bobby Lashley is the last man in WWE to have a 'clean' victory over Roman Reigns. While The Tribal Chief has lost a few matches since then, they have all involved some sort of interference. Lashley is reportedly one of the opponents considered by the creative as Reigns' next opponent.

However, it could be a while before the two powerhouses meet as The Bloodline leader is currently involved in a tag team feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

