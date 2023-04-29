Former WWE Champion sets his sights on Roman Reigns upon getting drafted to SmackDown after 15 years

With WWE Draft 2023 shaking up the roster, Roman Reigns has got some new adversaries on SmackDown. Bobby Lashley did not waste any time going after The Tribal Chief as he sent a message to the latter upon his move to the blue brand.

Ever since returning to WWE in 2018, Lashley has been a part of Monday Night RAW. He was a member of the SmackDown roster in 2006 during his first run with the company. The star is set to return to the blue brand after getting selected in the Round 3 of this year's Draft.

The former WWE Champion got down to business minutes after the move as he took to Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns. Lashley made it clear with the target emoticon that he's coming after The Tribal Chief and his world titles.

The last singles match between Reigns and Lashley came way back in 2018. However, the duo were on opposite sides of the ring during the feud between The Shield and the team of Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre.

Bobby Lashley wants to reunite The Hurt Business to take on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE

While Roman Reigns may be at the top of the mountain, he has been assisted countless times by The Bloodline. During a recent interview, Lashley spoke about facing The Tribal Chief with a backup of his own:

"Roman's on the top of the business. He's been doing everything, and now he has back-up, which makes him even more dangerous. I'd like to be able to do a program with him at some time. I think The Hurt Business and The Bloodline would be a good little feud to have, and hopefully we can get The Hurt Business back together. If we do that, put it against The Bloodline and let's see who's better."

The Hurt Business was the top faction in WWE during their time together, with all four members of the group carrying gold around their waists at one point in time. However, the group broke up too soon.

