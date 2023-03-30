WWE star wants to reunite faction and face Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

While Roman Reigns has feuded with almost every top superstar in WWE, he has not gone one-on-one with Bobby Lashley since 2018. In a recent interview, The All Mighty expressed an interest in facing The Tribal Chief one day, possibly with The Hurt Business by his side.

Lashley joined forces with Cedric Alexander, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin in 2020 to form The Hurt Business. Although the dominant four-man stable separated in 2021, MVP attempted to bring them back together on RAW earlier this year.

Asked by Denise Salcedo to list some opponents he would like to face, Lashley teased a possible match between The Hurt Business and Reigns' Bloodline:

"Roman's on the top of the business. He's been doing everything, and now he has back-up, which makes him even more dangerous. I'd like to be able to do a program with him at some time. I think The Hurt Business and The Bloodline would be a good little feud to have, and hopefully we can get The Hurt Business back together. If we do that, put it against The Bloodline and let's see who's better." [5:10 – 5:28]

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will also be in action against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Lashley was expected to face Bray Wyatt at the two-night event. However, his presence at The Show of Shows remains uncertain after the storyline with Wyatt seemingly ended.

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns' WWE history

In 2018, Bobby Lashley recorded a statement-making win over Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. A week later, the former Shield member won a rematch on RAW to become the number-one contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

Their rivalry was renewed for a short time in early 2019 when Reigns reunited The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The popular trio defeated Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre at several events, including Fastlane 2019.

Lashley's most recent televised encounter with Reigns came on the September 20, 2021, episode of RAW. The Bloodline leader picked up the win in a triple threat match against The All Mighty and then-WWE Champion Big E.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Denise Salcedo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes