"You buried these guys!" - Veteran blasts WWE for possible Hurt Business reunion on RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is far from pleased with the rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on WWE RAW.

One of the global juggernaut's best creations during the Covid-19 pandemic was The Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin dominated RAW for many months before Lashley threw Alexander and Benjamin out of the stable on the show's March 29th, 2021, episode. Though they reunited again in September, they went their separate ways mere months later.

However, recent developments indicate the faction could be back again. MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were spotted on last week's RAW talking to Adam Pearce, leading the fans to speculate about their reunion. Unlike many viewers, Vince Russo is not a fan of this possible move, about which he opened up on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo.

The former WWE writer explained that since The Hurt Business' previous reunion was a lackluster one, it makes little sense to bring them back again.

"Now you're bringing The Hurt Business back together, and now they are at a point where they mean even less than they did before. Like you were saying, bro, if Lashley was on the run, okay, bro, let's rebuild these guys. Let's make these guys strong again, and you know what? Build them, build them, six months later, we'll reunite them," said Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran added that since WWE buried the stable, putting Bobby Lashley with guys who mean "absolutely nothing" wouldn't do him any favors. Russo even took shots at RAW's creative team, saying they were unqualified for their jobs.

"That's not what they did! You crapped on these guys, you beat these guys, you buried these guys. So now they mean absolutely nothing, so now you're gonna put Lashley with guys that mean absolutely nothing. Come on, Chris; these people are not qualified for their jobs, man," added Vince Russo (6:28 - 7:09)

The New Day wants The Hurt Business to reunite in WWE

One of The Hurt Business's best feuds was with The New Day, with the two sides putting up many memorable contests for fans during WWE's Thunderdome era. Xavier Woods has expressed his desire to see the two teams rekindle their feud.

On the occasion of Shelton Benjamin's 20th wrestling anniversary, Woods sent out a tweet congratulating him. In the same message, he also teased the two teams colliding again sometime down the line. Regardless of whether the stable reunites or not, it's safe to say the hints have got the fans buzzing about the possibility.

