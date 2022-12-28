Popular WWE tag team wants The Hurt Business to reunite for another match

The Hurt Business was one of the most popular stables in recent years. The group played a prominent role on the roster, being created during the Pandemic/Thunderdome Era in WWE and ending nearly a year ago. Recently, Xavier Woods of The New Day said he would like to have another match with the faction.

Earlier this month, The New Day made history when they became Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston went to NXT and won the brand's Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline.

A few days ago, Shelton Benjamin celebrated his 20-year anniversary in the company. Xavier Woods went on Twitter and wished the superstar well. He also went on to state that he and Kingston wouldn't mind having the stable reunite for another match down the line. Check it out:

"20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 - when y’all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know 😉"

It will be interesting to see if MVP gets the band back together for another run under the new regime.

MVP teased The Hurt Business' return on WWE RAW

Last year, The Hurt Business ended when Bobby Lashley and MVP attacked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander during the Road to WrestleMania 37. The stable was one of the most dominant groups on the brand.

Earlier this year, MVP ended his association with The All Mighty when he decided to align himself with Omos. MVP and The Nigerian Giant feuded with Bobby Lashley on the red brand and went their separate ways.

A few weeks ago, The Bloodline attacked the RAW roster to send a message. During the pandemonium, MVP went to Adam Pearce as he wanted to talk about Bobby Lashley and his future on the brand.

However, the talk was cut short due to the shenanigans in the background. However, it looks like MVP has plans to reunite the stable the following year. It will be interesting to see if Omos becomes a part of the stable in the near future.

Do you want to see The Hurt Business reunite or a new version of the stable? Sound off in the comment section.

