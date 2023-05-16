Randy Orton has unfinished business to settle with 37-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of retirement

Randy Orton competed against this man nine years ago, and it was rumored last year that WWE had plans to produce a sequel to their Summerslam match before The Viper's injury.

The Bloodline is still on top of the card, running roughshod through the entire roster. Roman Reigns got Daniel Bryan booted out of SmackDown (he subsequently left WWE) and Randy Orton sidelined throughout his title reign, which is nearing 1,000 days by the end of this month.

If there is a wrestler on this planet that could stand as a legitimate threat opposite Roman Reigns at this point, well, let's face it, there aren't many.

Over the years, Randy Orton has built a reputation that split fans at one point, with some claiming that The Viper isn't a very entertaining act on WWE TV.

However, the renaissance of The Legend Killer a few years ago, which led to rivalries against Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Edge, and Drew McIntyre, reminded fans why they loved Orton in the first place. If that wasn't enough, the formation of RK-Bro put the veteran on another level in terms of entertainment value.

Randy Orton needs to return to WWE, if anything, for this one match. The Bloodline injured him (kayfabe), The Usos ended RK-Bro, and looking back to their first encounter at Summerslam 2014, a young Roman Reigns defeated Randy Orton.

The potential bout also brings about the possibility of a 15th WWE World Championship reign for Randy Orton. Being a WrestleMania-worthy contest, he could even tie Stone Cold Steve Austin's record with a third Royal Rumble win.

Why WWE needs to book Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns, according to veteran

Randy Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., recently broke the internet with the revelation about his son. Fans were left heartbroken by the news. However, some were hopeful about the legend's return, drawing comparison to Daniel Bryan and Edge's comebacks in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Disco Inferno believes that Randy Orton, not Cody Rhodes, is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns:

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop," said Disco Inferno.

