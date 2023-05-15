WWE could push 37-year-old megastar to retire Randy Orton

WWE may have realized that Randy Orton's wrestling career is wrapping up sooner rather than later, and it's time for him to have one last hurrah inside the squared circle. Hence, the company could pit him against several top names, including his former teammates Matt Riddle and Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton has had one of the most legendary careers of a WWE Superstar from his time, capturing the world title an astonishing 14 times. However, in recent years, Orton has softened his gimmick, allowing the star to have more fun in the ring. He was in a tag team with Matt Riddle, which helped the latter become a top-tier talent.

Unfortunately, before their long-running story could conclude, Orton was sidelined from active competition due to a significant injury and had to undergo back surgery. Now it's been reported that Randy Orton could be gearing up to return to the ring again.

It will only make sense for WWE to give Orton a huge sendoff by having the star battle a deserving opponent that would bring the best out of him. The company might have planned a rivalry for Orton's comeback already. But he should feud with long-time adversary Cody Rhodes before eventually retiring.

Taking care of his family and being healthy is more important than wrestling. If Randy Orton decides to retire this year I’d be upset, but he has nothing to prove to anyone. He’s had one of the greatest careers of all time. Taking care of his family and being healthy is more important than wrestling. https://t.co/t907qNT86e

It would make perfect sense for WWE to push for The American Nightmare to give The Apex Predator a final career highlight and send him off on a high note. The two men's careers have been heavily intertwined in the past, with Orton taking the 37-year-old under his wing as part of the Legacy faction in 2008.

Both stars reconnected in the ring once again to embrace each other upon Cody Rhodes' return in 2022 and are quite capable of having a compelling feud. Perhaps, Orton could fall back into his old villainous side one last time to push Cody Rhodes to end his iconic career.

Bob Orton Jr. recently stated that doctors have seemingly told Randy Orton to retire from WWE

Randy Orton is a third-generation WWE Superstar, the son of wrestling veteran Bob Orton Jr.

The Apex Predator has been away from in-ring action for almost a year now, raising concerns about his pro wrestling future. While fans are clamoring to see him back one last time, it seems medical professionals think it's not the best move for him at this stage.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bob Orton Jr. spoke about his son training for a potential return. He provided a bleak update on The Viper's WWE future.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do." (2:12 - 2:36)

My childhood villains. It's absolutely crazy how we could see Randy Orton & Edge retire soon. Time flies so much.My childhood villains. https://t.co/zKJznn7zRI

