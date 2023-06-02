Rare gimmick match rejected for Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's third WWE encounter - Reports

It has been reported that an unnamed person within WWE rejected a unique pitch for Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar's potential third match.

The American Nightmare and The Beast have been feuding since early April, with both stars picking up wins against each other.

Now with their rivalry at a boiling point, BWE (via PWMania) was recently asked about what possible stipulation may be added to their third match, with them reporting that the idea for a dog collar match was "rejected" and later stating that there was "no need to say who" was not on board with the idea.

Whilst their third bout is yet to be confirmed by WWE, Rhodes sent out a challenge to Brock Lesnar for another match this past Monday on RAW.

Will Cody Rhodes get revenge against Roman Reigns?

With destiny and the fans on his side, many expected the 37-year-old to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last April. However, much to the disappointment of many, he would fall victim to The Tribal Chief.

Despite the fact that Cody Rhodes lost to Roman on the grandest stage of them all, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the two stars will collide again at a later date, potentially at WrestleMania 40 next year.

''As far as long-term goes, Reigns vs. Rhodes is the long-term direction for the ultimate destination match. WrestleMania is a strong possibility but this far out there are so many things that can happen,'' said Meltzer.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 https://t.co/ylGkgzEOHt

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defeated some of the industry's biggest names, such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, and Edge.

