Absent RAW Superstar announces an appearance for WWE SmackDown

An absent WWE RAW Superstar recently announced that he will make an appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown. The star in question is one-half of the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor.

Balor was nowhere to be seen on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. However, he was present on the following night's NXT during Dominik Msyterio's match against Trick Williams for the North American Championship. All The Judgment Day members were crucial in Dirty Dom winning back the title.

Finn Balor recently took to his Instagram stories to confirm that he will be present on this week's episode of SmackDown.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Finn Balor's Instagram story.

Finn Balor praised his Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio for his in-ring growth in WWE

On a recent episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Finn Balor hailed Dominik Mysterio as a completely different animal and praised him for his in-ring growth and promo skills in WWE.

"I feel like he was given that warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer," Balor explained. "Once he stepped out from under that tree and began fending for himself, he's just a completely different animal, and not only the growth he's shown outside of the ring and his promo work but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental."

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to face off against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso with the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line at the Fastlane Premium Live Event scheduled to take place this weekend.

Fans believe The Judgment Day members will drop their titles, and tensions will once against arise between the current Tag Team Champions. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the duo.

Do you think Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.