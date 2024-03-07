Absent superstar announced for non-WWE event ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE is bringing The Grandest Stage of Them All to The City of Brotherly Love. There will be current and former stars in town for the festivities, as well as absent superstars, those who have been injured, and so on.

WrestleMania Season is always full of surprises, ranging from unexpected returns to the debut of former free agents. While not announced by WWE as of this writing, Montel Vontavious Porter has confirmed that he will be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 weekend.

MVP is currently serving as the manager to Omos. A SmackDown or WrestleMania appearance is possible, but MVP is booked the night before at WaleMania. Rapper Wale is hosting his 8th annual music & pro wrestling party at Franklin Music Hall on Thursday, April 4, and MVP is a guest, as seen in the promotional posters below.

WaleMania Philadelphia will feature a live recording of The Masked Man Show Live podcast, plus 'a ton' of surprise wrestling and music guests, and a performance by Wale. There are still some General Admission tickets at $30 and VIP tickets at $75.

Omos hoping for big opportunity from WWE

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will make its final stop in one full month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for one of the biggest WWE shows in history.

Omos made his return to action in the Men's Royal Rumble this year, and MVP was right there with him. The Nigerian Giant eliminated Bronson Reed but was tossed out by Bron Breakker. He and MVP have not returned to TV since then, but Omos has defeated Akira Tozawa at several non-televised events.

Speaking with Battleground podcast, Omos discussed his 2024 and how he's hopeful for a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Yeah, I think obviously, the one coming up is the big Super Bowl of WWE. So hopefully I get to have a match at WrestleMania. That is always my goal every year to be on that card. Because no WrestleMania is a dream for some, but man, it's an honor for me whenever I get to be out there, you know, be with the fans and just absorb the atmosphere of about 80,000-100,000 people, there's nothing like that. It's always my biggest goal every year, absolutely," he said.

Besides the SummerSlam Battle Royal in August 2023, the Royal Rumble return of Omos was his first WWE TV appearance since the Backlash loss to Seth Rollins in May of last year. He has worked dozens of non-televised matches in between the TV returns.

