Absent superstar appears to fire shots at WWE after almost a year on the sidelines

A former champion in WWE, who has not been seen in nearly a year, has taken to social media to vent frustration regarding their hiatus.

Aliyah was called up to the main roster from NXT following the 2021 edition of the Draft. Upon joining the blue brand, she made an immediate impact. She defeated Natalya in 3.17 seconds in her first singles match, the fastest-recorded victory in WWE History.

The 27-year-old won her first title last year, teaming with Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, their reign as champions was short, and they dropped the titles to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai just two weeks later. Aliyah was reportedly injured during the match and has not been seen on WWE television since.

The former NXT Superstar recently took to Twitter to vent her frustrations on her prolonged absence, stating that life has been like a scene from Mean Girls.

"Life lately has been feeling like that one scene from Mean Girls and I don’t know how to explain it," she said.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised Aliyah

Ever since her time back in NXT, Aliyah has earned praise from many key figures within WWE. One of which was former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T.

Last year, Booker spoke about the former Women's tag team Champion on his Hall of Fame podcast, implying she has all the tools to be a huge star.

"I'm going to tell you, man, Aliyah is a diamond in the rough. She's young, she's got a lot of years in the business, she's talent. She's a looker too. When she comes out of the curtain, boom, it's all eyes on Aliyah. And what she's shown me in the ring, I've been impressed with her," said Booker T.

The six-time World Champion continued:

"I've been impressed with her [Aliyah] to not go out there and scr*w it up. When she goes out and performs in the ring, you can be rest assured... When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things, I look for if they're going to go out there and put themselves in a position to scr*w up. And that's something, when I watch Aliyah, I don't see that."

