Booker T defends WWE star, calls her a "diamond in the rough"

WWE legend Booker T has come to the support of Aliyah, stating that she's getting unduly criticized and thinks that she's a "diamond in the rough".

Aliyah and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, became the WWE Women's Tag Team champions this past week on SmackDown. The duo defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

On the Hall of Fame show, Booker T responded to a fan suggestion that Raquel Rodriguez should win the tag team title on her own. The Hall of Famer came to the defense of Aliyah, stating that the former NXT star has improved and could turn into a big star in the future.

"I'm going to tell you, man, Aliyah is a diamond in the rough. She's young, she's got a lot of years in the business, she's talent. She's a looker too. When she comes out of the curtain, boom, it's all eyes on Aliyah. And what she's shown me in the ring, I've been impressed with her," said Booker T.

The Hall of Famer said he is impressed by Aliyah:

"I've been impressed with her to not go out there and scr*w it up. When she goes out and performs in the ring, you can be rest assured... When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things, I look for if they're going to go out there and put themselves in a position to scr*w up. And that's something, when I watch Aliyah, I don't see that." [52:13 to 53:02]

Booker T feels that Aliyah doesn't do things in the ring that she's not capable of doing, which he's impressed by.

Triple H set to push Raquel Rodriguez in WWE

A recent report has stated that new WWE Women's Tag Team champion Raquel Rodriguez could get a push under Triple H.

Rodriguez, who was called up to the main roster earlier this year, impressed in her match with then SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The RAW star is a former NXT Women's Champion, having held the title for 200 days last year.

