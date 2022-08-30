Female WWE star to reportedly get a big push by Triple H

It looks like Raquel Rodriguez is about to get an improved push in WWE following her title win.

The recent episode of RAW featured the highly anticipated finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. The end of the match saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah capture the titles after defeating Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

However, it looks like the former NXT Women's Champion's momentum won't end here. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestleTalk), Dave Meltzer stated that one of the things WWE is doing right now is to push Rodriguez as one of their major stars.

Following their successful title match, controversy broke out as Aliyah pinned Kai for the win. However, the latter was not even the legal member in the ring.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah's reaction after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The SmackDown Superstar's victory came as a shock to many since Kai and Sky were the fan favorites and were heavily touted to win. Still, it looks like the new champions won't let the negativity get to them.

In a backstage interview with WWE, Rodriguez expressed her excitement and recalled her and Aliyah's journey from NXT to the main roster. She added that she was excited about main eventing RAW and winning the titles.

"I mean, this means everything to us, both of us working so hard in NXT to get to RAW and SmackDown and then to main event RAW, and not only to main event RAW but to win the Women's Tag Team Titles, this is incredible," said Raquel.

It remains to be seen whether Kai and Sky will get another shot at the titles following the controversial finish. For now, the two women will team up with Bayley to face Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

What did you think about Raquel and Aliyah's win? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

