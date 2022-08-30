"Y’all not serious right now" - WWE Universe reacts as new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are crowned

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament finals took place this week on RAW between Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah and Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai.

While the match was ordinary, the result surprised many fans. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky were distracted as Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss chased Bayley out into the crowd.

Raquel tagged Aliyah, who hid near the apron and waited for the right moment to roll up Dakota Kai for the win to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

This surprised the WWE Universe, who expected Kai and Sky to win before Sasha Banks and Naomi would interrupt to close out the show. However, none of those things happened and the fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

W.B @MrBoss_N @KSite_ @WWE @RaquelWWE @WWE _Aliyah Probably did it so they don’t have win the titles so fast from iyo and Dakota. Keep there momentum alive @KSite_ @WWE @RaquelWWE @WWE_Aliyah Probably did it so they don’t have win the titles so fast from iyo and Dakota. Keep there momentum alive

Some fans even called this a "L" (loss).

Other fans were left shocked by the result of the match.

One fan even joked that Aliyah has changed her gimmick.

. @KHendo52 @WWE @RaquelWWE @WWE _Aliyah So Aliyah’s gimmick is to just sit out for the whole match then tag in at the end to get a lucky pinfall? @WWE @RaquelWWE @WWE_Aliyah So Aliyah’s gimmick is to just sit out for the whole match then tag in at the end to get a lucky pinfall?

Only time will tell how long Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will remain tag champs before dropping. But given some of the negative reactions from the WWE Universe, it will be interesting to see if that happens sooner rather than later.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was vacated following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk out

During the May 16th edition of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of the promotion due to creative disputes. This resulted in the Women's Tag Titles being vacated.

This led to the company to conduct a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The tournament consisted of several teams -- Tamina Snuka & Dana Brooke, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai, Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah, Xia Li & Shotzi, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, and Natalya & Sonya Deville.

The finals of the tournament took place this past week on RAW between Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah and Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai where Rodriguez and Aliyah were crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Do you agree that Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah should've won the tag team titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku