Absent WWE star apparently teases return at the Royal Rumble 

A former WWE champion who has been absent from the company just teased a return at the Royal Rumble.

Liv Morgan has been one of the top stars in the WWE since her debut. She is also incredibly popular among the fans for her in-ring work, which saw her become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Morgan was on the top of her game when she got injured by Rhea Ripley on RAW. Since her injury, Morgan has been off television, but there have been recent reports of her return at the Royal Rumble.

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, many superstars have already declared themselves for the Rumble, and Liv Morgan may have teased a potential return at the Royal Rumble.

WWE Deutschland posted a reel asking that after Morgan and Ripley started Rumble 2023, who's starting it this year? Liv promptly reposted it on her stories, as you can see in the screengrab below:

Screengrab of Liv Morgan's Instagram story

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan sent a message for AEW star

Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho go back many years to their days in WWE. During Morgan's early years in the company, she was part of the Riott Squad with Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott)

Being part of the same faction, both have developed a strong bond, which has grown stronger over the years. Although they work for different promotions, Soho and Morgan still seem to be in touch with each other.

Recently, Soho celebrated her birthday, and Morgan took to social media to wish her former stablemate a happy birthday on her special day.

"Happy birthday to my sister @realrubysoho 🧁✨ Love you for life ❤️💙💚," she wrote.

Check out her post here:

After all these years, it is nice to see Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho maintain their friendship.

