"Love you for life" - Liv Morgan sends message to 33-year-old AEW star

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently sent a message to AEW star Ruby Soho on her birthday.

Morgan and Soho debuted on the WWE main roster in November 2017 as part of The Riott Squad. Over the next few years, the two superstars worked closely together as partners and at times, opponents. They had a brief feud in 2020 before reuniting later that same year.

While Morgan remains an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, Soho was released from her contract in June 2021. Nevertheless, the former SmackDown Women's Champion and the current AEW star remain close friends.

As Soho celebrated her birthday on January 9th, Morgan sent a heartfelt message to her friend on Instagram, alongside a few photos of them.

"Happy birthday to my sister @realrubysoho 🧁✨ Love you for life ❤️💙💚," she wrote.

Liv Morgan is currently absent from WWE

Liv Morgan last competed in July when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has since been out of action due to injury.

During her absence, Morgan was arrested for possession of marijuana in Florida. Dave Meltzer provided a recent update on the 29-year-old's case on WON.

"Regarding Liv Morgan and her arrest a few weeks back, she hired Jack Goldberger, one of the best criminal attorneys in Florida. The State dropped the synthetic marijuana charge which was the felony, and transferred the marijuana case to a different division which hasn’t been listed yet. The belief at this point is most likely it will be a misdemeanor charge, and most first-time offenders with marijuana in Florida pay a fee of $100, and they’ll drop the charges without anything appearing on her record."

