Liv Morgan won't be heavily punished by WWE following her arrest last week in Florida for one sole reason, says former champion

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree predicted how WWE will punish Liv Morgan's arrest.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion had been out of action for several months due to injury. A few days ago, she was arrested in Florida for possession of marijuana. Reports later suggested the vape pen and bag of weed found in Morgan's car were left in her Jeep by someone else. The 29-year-old is set to be arraigned next February in Sumter County.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree addressed the former SmackDown Women's Champion's arrest. He claimed the company would only give her a "slap on the wrist" because they do not care about weed.

"I think it's just gonna be a slap on the wrist because they don't care about weed anymore in the WWE," he said. [From 50:39 - 50:43]

Liv Morgan reportedly has no backstage heat in WWE

Despite her arrest, Liv Morgan reportedly has no backstage heat in WWE. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the incident did not affect the creative plans for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also confirmed the same. He claimed Morgan is planned to be involved in a high-profile program heading into WrestleMania 40.

"We are told that Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans. The belief was she would be back in by the build to Wrestlemania, and was very much in the mix for what we are told is a 'a high profile program,'" he reported.

