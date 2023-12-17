Liv Morgan to be involved in a "high-profile" WrestleMania 40 program despite arrest - Reports

For all those who feared Liv Morgan would face the repercussions of getting arrested, the latest reports suggest otherwise. PWInsider has now reported that Morgan's arrest might not affect WWE's creative plans, with the superstar in line for a significant WrestleMania program.

As reported extensively over the past 24 hours, the former WWE Women's Champion was arrested in Florida for possession of marijuana. However, she had bonded out and has already been released from jail.

While Morgan awaits legal proceedings, there has been a lot of focus on whether she will be punished for seemingly getting into trouble outside the ring.

PWInsider issued a pretty detailed update on Liv Morgan, confirming that her arrest will purportedly not impact WWE's creative plans for the superstar in the new year. Before her arrest, she was already "penciled in" to return to TV next year, and was also expected to be a part of WWE's WrestleMania festivities.

Moreover, a WWE source stated that Liv Morgan could be featured in a major WrestleMania angle, though the report didn't disclose the full extent of WWE's booking ideas.

"We are told that Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans. The belief was she would be back in by the build to Wrestlemania, and was very much in the mix for what we are told is a 'a high profile program,'" reported Mike Johnson.

What did a top talent have to say about Liv Morgan after her arrest?

Morgan isn't just a popular name amongst the WWE Universe; she also has many admirers behind the scenes. The 29-year-old is a locker room favorite, and her recent run-in with the law doesn't seem to have affected her backstage standing.

As reported here yesterday via Fightful Select, a top talent (name yet to be disclosed) had suggested that Liv Morgan continued to be loved by the talents, and her arrest hadn't changed anything.

The superstar said they expect to joke about Morgan's situation and move on from it, which every fan would have wanted to hear.

In case you missed it, a former WCW star recently reacted to Morgan's mugshot with a fascinating comment, which you can check out right here.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage