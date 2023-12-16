"Pretty hot mug shot" - Wrestling veteran reacts to Liv Morgan's arrest

The wrestling world has been rocked with the news of Liv Morgan's arrest, and amongst the reactions online, former WCW star Disco Inferno had a rather interesting comment.

PWInsider was the first to report that the former Women's Champion was arrested in Florida for possession of marijuana, which wasn't more than 20 grams. An image of Morgan's mugshot quickly went viral on the internet, and as expected, there were several reactions to the photo, some serious and others quite comical in nature.

Disco Inferno, who regularly shares his opinions on the current state of wrestling, reacted to Liv Morgan's arrest with a hilariously unexpected comment, seemingly complimenting how she looked in the mugshot.

Here's what the wrestling veteran wrote on Twitter in response to Morgan's shocking run-in with a Sumter County Deputy in Florida:

"Pretty hot mug shot, tbh," tweeted Disco Inferno.

Glenn Gilbertti's (Disco Inferno) reaction to Morgan's mugshot.

The latest on Liv Morgan and what's next for the WWE Superstar

As per the arrest report, the former WWE Women's Champion was arrested yesterday at 6:30 PM in the evening after her jeep was spotted crossing a County road's white and yellow lines.

A Sumter County deputy approached Morgan's vehicle, from which the odor of marijuana was allegedly detected. Upon further investigation, the authorities found a bag with weed and a vape pen with an "oil-like substance," which was tested to be marijuana.

As per the official report, the substance procured from Liv Morgan didn't exceed 20 grams and could possibly be a synthetic cannabinoid. It was also added that Morgan had already posted her bail and was released from jail. However, she will be arraigned on the charges on February 12th, 2024, at the Sumter County Courthouse, where she will be entering a plea.

As Morgan has been charged with a felony, the law states that possession of synthetic cannabinoids can lead to one year in jail, a one-year probation, and a fine of $1000.

The full extent of the legal ramifications can be found here, and as always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda as more details about Liv Morgan come in.

