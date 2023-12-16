"What a pathetic joke," "Seriously??" - WWE fans react to Liv Morgan's arrest for possession of drugs

Wrestling Twitter is abuzz with reactions over Liv Morgan's arrest for possession of drugs.

The WWE Superstar was arrested yesterday in Summer County, Florida. As per PWInsider's report, Morgan has already been bonded out. Check out PWInsider's report below:

"Morgan was arrested for possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid at 6:30 PM yesterday evening after a sherriff's deputy saw the yellow jeep she was operating crossing over the white and yellow lines of a County Road." [H/T PWInsider]

The news of Liv Morgan's arrest and her mugshot quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter. Here are some notable reactions to the same:

Reactions to Morgan's arrest

Liv Morgan says she has a lot in common with an AEW star

Morgan had bumped into current AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF at a birthday party last year. She later had a chat with Metro and opened up about meeting MJF. She also shared her thoughts on MJF potentially making his way to WWE in the near future.

“So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually! When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I’m just he’ll be a star.” [H/T Metro]

Liv has yet to comment on her arrest. She is interacting with fans and posting stories on her social media handles though. Morgan has been out with an injury since July.

What was your immediate reaction to Morgan's arrest? Sound off in the comments section below.

