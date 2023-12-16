Top WWE talent says "everybody still likes" Liv Morgan - Reports

A top WWE talent has reportedly opened up about Liv Morgan's arrest.

Morgan was recently arrested during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana. Morgan's mugshot later went viral on Twitter, and fans have been wanting to know WWE's internal reaction to the arrest since then.

A top WWE talent reportedly talked to Fightful about Liv Morgan's arrest. The talent in question said that Morgan was a beloved figure within the promotion before her arrest and still is.

"Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We'll get our jokes off, and she'll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough," one top talent told Fightful.

Liv Morgan is currently on a WWE hiatus

Back in July, Morgan suffered a vicious attack at the hands of Rhea Ripley on an episode of RAW. Morgan then went on a hiatus from WWE TV due to a legitimate injury.

Morgan later had a talk with Muscle & Fitness and confirmed that she was out with an injury:

"I know that’s common sense, but to have the willpower to act on that at 2 am when you’ve got a 4-hour drive to the next show is really difficult. The only places that are open are fast food outlets a lot of the time. I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Morgan is one of the most popular stars in all of WWE and has amassed a massive fan following during her main roster run so far. Her fans are anxious to see her back in the squared circle in the near future.

